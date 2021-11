HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Senior softball pitcher Izzy Sheets has signed with Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois where she will continue her athletic career following graduation. Sheets made it official on Wednesday afternoon surrounded by family and friends. On the mound Sheets was a star, at one point she had 185 strikeouts in just 87 […]

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO