Children between the ages of 5 and a11 can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine . This is big news that represents a breahtrhough in this long battle.

Brad Byrd was joined by Dr. David Schultz of Evansville Primary Care to discuss what parents need to know to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).