CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings' $7.1M public safety levy headed for victory

By Casey Conlon
Q2 News
Q2 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428kzm_0ckqrp6R00

For the second time in 14 months, Billings voters appear headed to approve a public safety mill levy. The $7.1 million ballot initiative was leading in early, unofficials returns Tuesday at 61 percent.

The results after the second count were 17,882 votes for compared to 10,770 against.

The margin of victory was smaller this time than in 2020, when voters passed the first public safety levy update since 2004 by more than a 2-to-1 ratio.

Citizens for a Safer Billings, a group formed in early September to campaign for the 2021 levy, said the 2020 version was to plug a budget gap and maintain critical fire and police services. This version by contrast will create significant growth for the police and fire departments, as well as legal and health services throughout the city.

The biggest chunk of the levy money—just under $2.5 million-- will go to police. Twenty-eight full-time employees will be added—14 sworn officers, and 14 civilians. Another $1.5 million will be invested in the fire department—much of that for the medical response team.

Billings’ rising violent crime rate is the main impetus behind the additional resources. According to the FBI, in 2019, the city’s rate of 610 violent crimes per 100,000 adults was 65% higher than the national average of 370. Billings Fire Chief Pepper Valdez added that the number of calls into the Billings fire department has nearly doubled in the last decade.

Seven legal positions will be added, and courts will receive help with an additional judge and staff. Three more code enforcement officers will be hired, and $415,000 a year will be spent on mental health and substance abuse services.

The 2020 levy gathered $12.2 million per year on 60 mills. Now, $19.3 million per year will be collected. Property owners absorb the entire cost. This levy will raise the taxes on a median-priced $217,000 home by about $100 per year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
Billings, MT
Government
Billings, MT
Elections
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Safety#Fbi#Unofficials
Q2 News

More federal help comes to Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge

More than 20 new federal workers in two teams have arrived at Billings Clinic to help the hospital deal with the area's COVID-19 surge. An eight-person group of U.S. Public Health Service nurses arrived at the hospital on Friday, Nov. 5, is serving patients, according to the clinic. The team is helping with COVID-19 duties, including testing, providing monoclonal antibody treatment and administering COVID-19 vaccinations, and relieving and assisting the hospital's COVID testing unit and others.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Q2 News

Billings firefighters investigate sulfur gas smell downtown

Residents have reported a strong, sulfur gas smell in downtown Billings and surrounding areas, but firefighters say they've investigated and found no threat to the public. The Billings Fire Department said in a tweet that the odor was moving through downtown and the north and south sides Saturday morning.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

1 incumbent winning, 1 losing in Billings City Council races

The Billings City Council will have a different look next year, with as many as four new faces if current returns hold up. Council member Denise Joy is the only incumbent holding onto a lead in unofficial results Tuesday night. She’s leading businessman Charlie Loveridge, 53 percent to 47 percent, in the race for Ward 3.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy