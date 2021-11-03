Fulton Chairman Pitts confident they can meet the state's new election deadline

This election is the first major test of Georgia's new voting law. For one, counties have until 10pm to turn in their ballot count. While most polls across the state closed at 7pm, election locations in Atlanta now have an extra hour. Those polls close at 8pm which Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts says places a hardship on the county in-that it lessens the amount of time it has to get the total number of ballots counted to the state.

Pitts says Fulton County had only minor problems at polling locations Tuesday. They were problems Pitts said they had previously that lead to long lines, but this time workers followed procedure and switched to paper ballots and voting never ceased.