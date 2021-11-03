Local bowling scores

HOUSTON, Texas – Jackson State returns to action for the three-day Kat Klash, which is hosted by No. 6 Sam Houston State. A total of 16 teams will be competing this weekend in Houston, including 10 of the top 25 teams ranked by The National Tenpin Coaches Association. The list of teams joining the Huskers this weekend includes Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Central Missouri, Delaware State, Jackson State, Lincoln Memorial, Louisiana Tech, Maryland Eastern Shore, Maryville, Nebraska, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston State, Texas Southern, and Valparaiso.
