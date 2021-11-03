Local bowling scores

Earl’s Sister Bay Bowl has been awarded the Best Float honor for its entry in the 2021 Fall Festival parade. The float was a team effort that included repurposing bowling pins, WPS cable spools, white sheeting and other materials to create a giant birthday cake celebrating the 75th Fall Fest. The team’s leaders were Rho and Pete D’Amico, Stephanie Lundquist, and Paula and Penny Anschutz. Their inspiration was a similar float design used in the 2014 parade to celebrate the Sister Bay Bowl’s 50th anniversary.

SISTER BAY, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO