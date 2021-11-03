CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square, LegalZoom Team on SMB Payment Solution

LegalZoom.com, which works online in legal, compliance and tax solutions, is partnering with Square to get better point-of-sale (POS) payment software for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), according to a press release. The goal is to support SMB growth. LegalZoom customers will be able to access preferential pricing on...

