2021 Central Iowa Election Results

By Dan Hendrickson
Here’s a look at how some of the top races in Central Iowa played out on Election Day 2021. More results from around the Metro can be found on our Election Results page . Full results from across the state of Iowa are available on the Secretary of State’s election results page .

Des Moines City Council

The Des Moines City Council will welcome one new member in the new year. Indira Dixon Sheumaker defeated incumbent Bill Ward in the Ward 1 race. Josh Mandelbaum won re-election in Ward 3 and Connie Boesen will serve another term as an At-Large Councilmember after defeating Justyn Lewis, 54% to 45%.

Des Moines School Board

In the Des Moines School Board race, Jackie Norris and Maria Alonza-Diaz received the top votes in the At-Large race. Kim Martorano defeated Shelly Skuster in the District 1 race. Jenna Knox and Teree Caldwell-Johnson were both victorious in uncontested races.

Ankeny

Mark Holm will be the next mayor of the city of Ankeny. Holm defeated Michael Moore, 60%-40%. Kelly Witing and Joe Ruddy won the two Ankeny council races. Joy Burk, Trent Murphy and Sarah Barthole were the top three finishers in the school board race and will join the next board.

Johnston

The Johnston School Board will welcome three new members: Deb Davis, Clint Davis and Derek Tidball. Current board members Justin Allen and Jeanie Kerber were both defeated. On the city council, Rhonda Martin and James Evans won re-election, as did Mayor Paula Dierenfeld who ran unopposed.

Urbandale

The Urbandale School board will welcome new members Jason Menke, Jenny Meade and Rachel Kent. Mayor Robert Andeweg ran unopposed for re-election.

Waukee

The school board election led to big crowds in Waukee with more than 43,000 ballots cast. Precinct 14 at Mission Church was packed with residents looking to vote just 45 minutes before polls closed. There were eight candidates running for four school board seats and the winners were Lori Lyon, Jaime Secory, Michael Schrodt, and Armel R. Traore Dit Nignan.

West Des Moines

There were no surprises in the West Des Moines City Council races. Russ Trimble in the mayor’s race and Renee Hardman, Kevin Trevillyan and Doug Loots in the council races all ran unopposed. In the school board race, Lila Starr, Anadelia Morgan and Fannette Elliott were the top three finishers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

DES MOINES, IA
