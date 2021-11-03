CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin has been Alec Baldwin’s ‘rock’

KXLY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilaria Baldwin has been Alec Baldwin’s “rock” since Halyna Hutchins’ death. The 37-year-old author is concerned about her husband’s wellbeing after he fired the prop gun that led to Hutchins’ death on the set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Alec is absolutely...

www.kxly.com

Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
Marin Independent Journal

Alec Baldwin and family spotted in remote town as legal jeopardy looms

While New Mexico authorities say that Alec Baldwin and two crew members are the focus of their investigation into the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the 63-year-old actor hasn’t retreated to his Hamptons home, as many expected. Instead, to presumably avoid the paparazzi who would no doubt be...
TheDailyBeast

Hilaria Baldwin Fears Alec Might Get PTSD From Shooting Cinematographer

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria says she is worried the actor might develop PTSD as a result of killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. That’s why, she told the New York Post, that immediately after the shooting, she grabbed her family and headed to Vermont to meet her husband. “I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death,” she said. “Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD... You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic.” Her comments came after Alec spoke briefly to paparazzi shadowing the couple and said he could not comment on the investigation into Hutchins” death. “He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” Hilaria told the Post. “It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful.”
People

Hilaria Baldwin Holds Alec's Hand in Solidarity amid Rust Shooting Fallout: 'I Love You and I'm Here'

Alec Baldwin continues to lean on wife Hilaria Baldwin following the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust. On Saturday, the mom of six, 37, showed support for her husband on Instagram following the actor's latest comments about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hilaria posted an intimate photo of her hand on top of Alec's and wrote in the caption, "I love you and I'm here."
foxwilmington.com

Inside Edition Tracks Down Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria in Small Vermont Town

Inside Edition tracked down Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who were spotted while laying low in a remote New England village amid the “Rust” shooting investigation. The two were spotted at the Ralph Lauren outlet store in Manchester, Vermont. It was Baldwin’s second day in a row shopping there. In Inside Edition’s exclusive footage, the beard Baldwin grew for the movie “Rust” was shaved, another sign that the movie will not resume shooting in the immediate future.
Page Six

Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria appear distraught during morning coffee run

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have holed up in Manchester, Vermont following the tragic accident in which the actor accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”. Baldwin, 63, appeared down despite wearing a black face mask while stepping out to get coffee with Hilaria,...
Ok Magazine

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Family Halloween Costumes, Admits 'Parenting' Following Accidental 'Rust' Shooting 'Has Been An Intense Experience'

Alec Baldwin and his family tried to make the most of Halloween. Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to show off the family's Halloween costumes. "Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart," she captioned the post. "Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us ❤️. We send you ❤️🎃."
