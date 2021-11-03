Hilaria Baldwin has been Alec Baldwin’s ‘rock’

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria says she is worried the actor might develop PTSD as a result of killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. That’s why, she told the New York Post, that immediately after the shooting, she grabbed her family and headed to Vermont to meet her husband. “I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death,” she said. “Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD... You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic.” Her comments came after Alec spoke briefly to paparazzi shadowing the couple and said he could not comment on the investigation into Hutchins” death. “He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” Hilaria told the Post. “It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO