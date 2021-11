“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty brings real authenticity to the ever-popular Paramount Network series as a real cattle rancher. On “Yellowstone,” Brings Plenty plays Mo, a driver, adviser and enforcer for Broken Rock Chairman Thomas Rainwater. Mo is a Native American and he wears many hats. Through three seasons of “Yellowstone,” we have seen him pretty much do it all. He’s kind of like the tribe’s version of Rip Wheeler. We have seen Mo assist Rainwater with tough decisions he has to make regarding the tribe’s future. We have seen him perform Native American rituals for his people and from others. We’ve seen him snipe a suspected serial rapist from a great distance. There just simply is not much that Mo can’t or won’t do to help his fellow tribe members.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO