For all intents and purposes, Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams is a playoff game for the 49ers. Should they lose, this would be a 3-6 team that’s 0-4 in the division. The idea that Jimmy Garoppolo needs to play for the team to remain competitive is already seeming less and less reasonable, but a loss to the Rams now would all but shut the door on the 49ers’ already implausible playoff hopes.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO