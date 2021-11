HARTFORD, Conn — On Tuesday, Groton, New London and East Hartford lifted their indoor mask mandates. The move came just 24 hours after Hartford decided to drop theirs. “The same way that the state can have an impact on what municipalities do, I think the larger cities can have an impact on whether smaller cities follow suit,” Diane Mokriski, of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association said.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO