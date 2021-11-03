CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global shares linger at peaks ahead of Fed move

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world’s largest economy. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its $120...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei.Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed. Tightened controls on borrowing by highly leveraged real estate companies have been rattling markets after one of the biggest, Evergrande Group, failed to make payments on some of its debt. The...
STOCKS
The Independent

Travel stocks drive gains across FTSE after Pfizer pill progress

Travel stocks led the way as the FTSE regained more ground on the back of positivity surrounding the breakthrough with Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill as well as good trading from British Airways owner IAG Pfizer revealed that a pill it has developed to treat Covid-19 cuts the risk of hospital admission or death by 89% in vulnerable adults, according to clinical trials, boosting overall market sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 24.05 points, or 0.33%, higher at 7,303.96 on Friday.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell said: “Whilst London markets aren’t seeing the record highs being set by some of their Wall...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
wsau.com

AIG Europe boss expects slowdown in insurance rate rises

LONDON (Reuters) – Insurance premium rates are likely to continue to climb in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2022, but probably at a slower clip, the chief executive of AIG Europe said at the Reuters Future of Insurance Europe conference on Friday. “We’re going to continue to see...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Ing#Bank Of Japan#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Asian#Westpac#Msci#Asia Pacific#Japanese#Treasury#Australian#Hang Seng#Kospi#Fintech Kakao Pay Corp#Chinese
Axios

Central banks surprise markets with dovish interest rate stance

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivered precisely the tapering news that the financial world expected at his Wednesday press conference — but when it comes to interest rates, central banks around the globe are serving up some surprises. Catch up quick: Central bankers for some of the world's biggest economies...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

You Need to Know This About Investing in China

As the world’s largest country by population and second-largest by gross domestic product, China represents a major investment opportunity. The country has the biggest retail market and Chinese buyers consume more automobiles and smart phones than any other. However, investing … Continue reading → The post You Need to Know This About Investing in China appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Global shares up after Fed says economic aid will wind down

TOKYO – Global shares rose Thursday, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement that it will begin winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic. France's CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 6,984.21, while Germany's DAX rose...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Latest Fed Move Signals A Return To Normal

Throughout the pandemic, the Fed has been buying $80 billion per month of Treasury securities and $40 billion per month of mortgage-backed securities. But in a move announced yesterday, it will immediately cut $10 billion per month from its Treasury purchases and $5 billion from the mortgage purchases for at least the next two months. This drawdown is expected to continue into next year—and possibly even accelerate. So, is this the first step in taking monetary policy back to normal? Let’s take a closer look.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy