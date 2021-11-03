CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Alert: Boston voters for the 1st time have elected a woman and Asian American as mayor, tapping Michelle Wu for city's top job

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 9 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Boston voters for...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Mark Meadows did not appear for deposition with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN, setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Elections
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
CBS News

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September

America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes virtual meeting Monday

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak virtually on Monday evening, marking the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office. The high-stakes meeting is likely to cover a range of topics including tensions over China’s military activity near Taiwan and human rights, as well as cooperation on climate change. The announcement came after the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a joint statement on the need to tackle climate change at a United Nations summit in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

"We don't want any more Black pastors" in courtroom of Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, defense lawyer says

Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing watched security camera videos Thursday that show other people entering a home under construction in the months before the 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down after running from the site. Meanwhile, one of the defendant's attorneys told the judge that he doesn't want "any more Black pastors" in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man's family on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu

Comments / 0

Community Policy