Safety tips to help prevent fires during winter months

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As the colder weather settles in firefighters have some warnings.

The Champaign Fire Department says house fires increase throughout the winter months. They say now is a good time to check your furnace and make sure your chimney is clean. You should also make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have new batteries and are working.

“The biggest thing is improper use and lack of maintenance,” Robert Simmons, Champaign Fire Department Deputy Fire Marsha, said. “Its not really product failure or that the appliance or the fire place or anything did something wrong, there’s usually human involvement involved with it.”

Crews also remind people to plug space heaters into wall outlets and make sure you leave three feet of space around them. They also encourage people to never heat your home by your oven.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.