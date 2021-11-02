CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour This Mansion: Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Casually Flex Owning The Largest Gordon Parks Collection [Video]

By Sammy Approved
 4 days ago

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys show off their gorgeous oceanside mansion with Architectural Digest. The best part of the video is how the couple casually flexes their expensive art collection.

