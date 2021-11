The amount and variety of foods you can feed your bird pet are very limited when compared to their wild counterparts. Their diet is limited and having a professional like an aviculturist or bird veterinarian is highly recommended. The point is to mimic their natural, wild feeding habits and to know the rhythm of their feeding. Some species will feed in the early morning, some late at night, while some species eat throughout the day. Here are some pieces of advice you can pick up on your bird’s feeding habits.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO