Cleveland, OH

Justin Bibb wins Cleveland mayoral race

By Jen Steer
 9 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Justin Bibb will be the next mayor of Cleveland.

Bibb had a substantial lead Tuesday night before Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley conceded. With 83 percent of the vote counted, Bibb was ahead 32,900 to 20,356. It’s the first time Cleveland has a new mayor since 2006.

“We all know the issues we have ahead of us. Poorest big city in America. The worst city in this country for Black women. One out of two of our children living in poverty. But I want to say something very important and I said this when I announced nearly 300 days ago. That not one mayor can solve these problems in isolation. It’s going to take a people-powered movement to change our city. When I take that oath in January, I’m not taking that oath by myself. We, the people, will take that oath,” Bibb said.

Bibb discussed police accountability, city hall accessibility and education in his victory speech.

“To the residents of Cleveland tonight, I ask for your support, your continued faith and prayers in this movement. I won’t be a perfect mayor. I’m going to make mistakes, but I will serve you well, lead you with honesty and integrity and transparency because those aren’t buzzwords, those are values.”

Bibb, 34, founded Hack Cleveland to address systemic issues in the city, was the vice president of corporate strategy at Key Bank and is the chief strategy officer of Urbanova, which focuses on challenges in midsize cities. He’s on the boards for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Teach for America and Land Studio.

Bibb hosted an election night watch party at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church on Cleveland’s east side. The location holds special meaning to Bibb. It’s the same church where his father’s funeral was held.

Comments / 18

TerYon
9d ago

And keep staying with the same party in these large cities and little will change!!

Reply
10
Bob Barker123
9d ago

Cleveland is circling the drain especially with prop 24 passing

Reply
12
 

#Cleveland City Council#Police Accountability#Hack Cleveland#Key Bank#Urbanova
