Boulder Voters Tackle Issues Related To CU Annex, Fur And Group Living In Off-Year Election

(CBS4) – Boulder voters are tackling a number of issues related to housing costs and how CU Boulder should be allowed to expand as well as a classic Boulder question about banning fur.

Question 300 would allow one unrelated adult per legal bedroom in a home plus one additional unrelated adult. Say a home had five bedrooms, if approved the measure would allow six unrelated adults to live in that home. Currently city code allow three or four unrelated adults depending on where the house is located.

Supporters say it would legalize what’s already happening as many in Boulder are trying to stay housed in one of Colorado’s most expensive communities.

As of 9 p.m., 59% are voting 300 down.

301 is know as The Humane Clothing Act. It would prohibit the manufacture and sale of fur within city limits. It does have exceptions for fur products authorized by state or federal law, fur used by Native Americans, wool, leather, cowhide, lambskin, sheepskin or used or secondhand fur.

It’s a dead heat as of 9 p.m.

Measure 302 focuses on what’s known as the CU South Annex Land. It would require voter approval including a city and environmental plan. The city council has already approved the annexation agreement to deal with flooding issues to deal with flooding issues on the property. The city attorney calls the initiative “moot” saying it cannot apply retroactively.

Voters are majorly against 302 with 58% saying no.

