Highlights: South Range girls fall in regional semifinals

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range girls soccer team lost 2-0 to Chippewa in the Division III Regional Semifinals at Marlington high school Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from Tuesday night’s game.

Chippewa’s Abigail Henegar scored the game’s first goal with 23 minutes remaining in the first half.

South Range’s Gabby Lamparty appeared to score on a free kick later in the first half, but the goal was disallowed after being ruled an indirect free kick.

Henegar scored again in the second on a break-away goal to seal the victory for Chippewa.

South Range finishes the season (14-4) with back-to-back District Championships.

Chippewa will advance to play Kirtland in the Division III Regional Championship on Saturday.

