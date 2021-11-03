CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Highlights: South Range girls fall in regional semifinals

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TRJY_0ckqpM1800

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range girls soccer team lost 2-0 to Chippewa in the Division III Regional Semifinals at Marlington high school Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from Tuesday night’s game.

Raiders WR Ruggs facing felony charges in fatal Vegas crash

Chippewa’s Abigail Henegar scored the game’s first goal with 23 minutes remaining in the first half.

South Range’s Gabby Lamparty appeared to score on a free kick later in the first half, but the goal was disallowed after being ruled an indirect free kick.

Henegar scored again in the second on a break-away goal to seal the victory for Chippewa.

South Range finishes the season (14-4) with back-to-back District Championships.

Chippewa will advance to play Kirtland in the Division III Regional Championship on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Hubbard High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard returns a pair of starters in Riley Heckert (13.6 ppg, 1.8 apg) and Nick Hendrix (3.7 ppg) to coach Joe Bornemiss’ bunch this season. Heckert led the team in scoring a year ago while shooting 84.8% from the foul line (28-33). Hendrix led the team in three-point shooting as a […]
HUBBARD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Kirtland, OH
Alliance, OH
Sports
WKBN

Black and Gold Today Digital Edition – Week 10

In this week's Black and Gold Today Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers winning four games in a row as well as their Monday Night Football victory against the Chicago Bears.
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy