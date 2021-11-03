CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

With the 95-year-old queen told to rest, the question arises: what would life be like without her?

By Dennis Altman, Professorial Fellow in Human Security, La Trobe University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 9 days ago

Most of us have known no other British sovereign than Queen Elizabeth II. The much-loved and admired 95-year-old rarely shows signs of vulnerability, but in recent days that has changed.

After an overnight stay in hospital for an unspecified ailment, the queen cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and her appearance at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Instead, doctors advised her to rest.

In her prerecorded address to the summit, she said , rather poignantly, that “none of us will leave forever”, in a call to arms on climate action. This raises the question of what life might be like without the queen, and particularly what impact it might have on Australia.

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning British monarch, and the only one most Australians have known. Were she to die, Prince Charles would automatically succeed as our head of state.

On the queen’s visit to Australia in 2011, Prime Minister Julia Gillard described the queen as “a vital constitutional part of Australian democracy”. Presumably she was not referring to the part of our Constitution that allows the queen to disallow any legislation even after it has been signed into law by the governor-general.

No monarch has actually used that provision, and the most controversial use of monarchical power is the 1975 dismissal of the Whitlam government by Sir John Kerr.

While Kerr acted in accordance with the Constitution, there is little doubt he was encouraged by Buckingham Palace. While the extent of the Queen’s own involvement remains unknown, there is clear evidence of Prince Charles giving advice to Kerr.

Read more: The big reveal: Jenny Hocking on what the 'palace letters' may tell us, finally, about The Dismissal

The dismissal certainly gave new life to the republican movement, but it did little to weaken Australia’s emotional ties to the monarchy. Indeed, it may have strengthened them, as in turn Whitlam, Kerr and Fraser disappeared from public life while the queen remained as a symbol of continuity.

The events of 1975 remind us the monarch may retain some political significance, but the symbolic weight of the queen’s position as head of state is harder to evaluate. Her head remains on our coins, her birthday is commemorated by a public holiday -— though never on her actual birthday – and her name is featured on our passports, which nevertheless gives us no special privilege when landing in the United Kingdom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pW8iP_0ckqnFcn00
The queen with Prime Minister Julia Gillard at a state dinner in Perth, 2011. AAP/Jordan Shileds

During her reign, she has been represented by 16 governors-general, all but one a man. These were traditionally British, including the Queen’s uncle, the Duke of Gloucester. But since 1965, when Robert Menzies appointed his long-time rival Richard Casey, they have all been Australian.

While the queen must approve the appointment, the governor-general is essentially the choice of an incumbent prime minister. Under Liberal governments, three of our past four governors-general have come from the military.

None of the 14 Australian prime ministers who have pledged allegiance to Her Majesty have been indiscreet enough to suggest her views have influenced their policies. The consensus is she is well-informed and a good conversationalist. But her presence has been an important conservative factor in Australian political discourse, only partially broken during debates about a republic.

Our constitutional system favours politicians, even those who espouse republicanism. Other than Quentin Bryce, appointed by Kevin Rudd, recent governors-general have had a low profile, leaving prime ministers to fill many of the ceremonial roles typically associated with a head of state. A president, however appointed, would alter this balance.

The queen has visited Australia at least 14 times, although she carefully avoided travel during the republican debates of the late 1990s. Her heir, Prince Charles, spent two terms at the exclusive country campus of Geelong Grammar. Royal tours no longer draw hundreds of thousands into the streets, but they remain a tangible sign of the gossamer threads that still link us to Britain.

The royals are continually enlisted to maintain a particular version of Australian history. It is one that honours British explorers and settlers, ignores the wars against the Indigenous owners of the land, and extols fighting at the side of the British in two world wars.

Read more: There's a strong case to be made for constitutional monarchies. But there's no case for one in Australia

The continued presence of the royal family emphasises the British origins of settler Australia, even as Indigenous and migrant communities grow in self-confidence and assertiveness. Our political elites remain heavily Anglo-Irish in origin, our news coverage still pays far more attention to Britain than its importance requires.

Doing interviews for my recent book on constitutional monarchies, I’ve been struck by the extent to which most of us are confused about the actual role of the queen, and the extent of enthusiasm that remains for the royals. In an age of autocrats and rising uncertainties, there is something comforting in our ties to a family, however remote, whose very frailties offer a sense of continuity and reassurance.

Australian republicans have assumed the debate can resume after the queen’s death, but that may underestimate the wave of emotion her passing will unleash, and the sympathy for Charles, who will succeed to the throne well past retirement age.

For tactical reasons, mainstream republicans claim the changes required are minimal. But if Australia is to break with the monarchy it requires a willingness to imagine a rather different constitutional order, one that reflects Australia as it is now, not one framed by white British men more than a century ago.

Hardly a conflict, but this article does draw attention to my book from which I could benefit

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 6

Tyquez Returns
9d ago

The Queen NEVER involved herself in the Whitlam dismissal! That's a total lie! Whitlam even tried to get the Queen to overrule Kerr, but she refused to interfere!

Reply
2
Related
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Julia Gillard
Person
Kevin Rudd
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Order Of Australia#Australian Constitution#Jordan#British Royal Family#Uk#Australians#Republican
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal Stepping Down Soon? Prince Charles And William Reportedly Assured Monarch That Her Legacy Is In Good Hands Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The room where Roman gladiators waited to die in Britain: Holding cell is discovered in an amphitheatre in Kent where wild animals and fighters were held ahead of their fights 2,000 years ago

It was once a grand Roman amphitheatre that entertained 5,000 spectators with gladiatorial contests, wild beast hunting and the odd execution of a criminal on the Kent coast. And now archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a holding cell for those who were about to meet their fate in the ancient arena in Richborough 2,000 years ago, English Heritage has revealed.
SCIENCE
arcamax.com

Prince Charles was 'reduced to tears' over Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall plans

Prince Charles was deeply touched by Prince William's plan for his royal inheritance. The Prince of Wales said that he was "reduced to tears" after hearing about his son the Duke of Cambridge's intentions for what he plans to do with the Duchy of Cornwall - the title William will inherit when Charles accedes to the throne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

What will be Camilla Parker-Bowles' title when Charles becomes king?

Prince Charles will succeed his mother Elizabeth II when the time comes. His wife Camilla Parker-Bowles may well get a new title. But then, will she be called Queen?. For several weeks now, Queen Elizabeth II has been showing signs of weakness and is causing great concern in the UK and around the world. The 95-year-old monarch was seen walking in public with a cane, something she had not done since 2004. Then, on Wednesday night, Harry and William's grandmother was hospitalised and had to undergo 'preliminary tests.'
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Fergie’s Ex-Husband Could Ruin Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee This Way

Prince Andrew could, allegedly, ruin Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee net year. Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth have always been close. In fact, there are reports that the Duke of York is the monarch’s favorite son. Since Princess Anne and Prince Andrew has a 10-year age gap, the queen had more time to prepare for the birth of her two youngest children. Reports also revealed that the queen became more relaxed, and she was also warmer toward Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man who left society 40 years ago to live in woods reveals what life is like

A man has emerged out of the woods to show people what living outdoors is like. In a report from BBC, Ken Smith, who is also known as The Hermit of Treig by some people, has spent almost 40 years dwelling in a hand-made log cabin in the Scottish Highlands without proper running water or electricity. He is also a two-hour walk away from the nearest road.
SOCIETY
townandcountrymag.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Rep Breaks Silence on Reports Lilibet’s Christening Won’t Happen in U.K.

It's been a relatively quiet week for royals news, but that hasn't stopped some of the British tabloids from turning when and where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana’s christening will take place into a salacious story. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rep gave a rare comment on the couple's actual plans, making it clear they were not set in stone yet despite multiple stories claiming from “sources” that Lili wouldn't be baptized in England.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed With Cambridges' Split

Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton split in 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade already. They are now parents to three adorable children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, way back then, the future king was unsure about his future with Middleton leading them to split multiple times in the past and the Queen wasn't happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy