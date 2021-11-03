Texas Ranger prospect Evan Carter donates baseball gear to Elizabethton high school

Elizabethton, TN — Elizabethton native Evan Carter, who was drafted in 2020 by the Texas Rangers in the second round with the 50th pick had some of his baseball gear placed in the school trophy case alongside future NFL Hall of Famer Jason Witten and several other former Cyclone star athletes.

Carter, who played for the Down East Wood Ducks batted .236, with 25 hits, 2 home runs, and 12 stolen bases, says it’s an honor to be included with other Cyclone greats.

“It’s really cool, you know. You look down through here and see a lot of great players so it’s an honor for me to be up here with them. I’m just really thankful for all the coaches and everyone who has helped me out here. For me, it went the way it was supposed to. I learned a lot and have been around a lot of great players. Just as far as looking forward, just keep playing and giving all I can and that’s all I can ask for.”

