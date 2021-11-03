CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Former Sullivan East Patriot Dayne Davis has been nominated for the Burlsworth trophy

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hzu6T_0ckqmfPm00

Knoxville, TN — The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced THIS morning that former Sullivan East and current Tennessee redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Dayne Davis is one of 88 players nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.
Currently, in his third year with the program, Davis enrolled at Tennessee in 2019 as a preferred walk-on before earning a scholarship in December 2020.
The 6-7, 325-pound tackle has played in all eight games this season, seeing action on 223 offensive snaps and allowing just four pressures

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Big Game Preview: Fulton vs Greeneville

Greeneville, TN — Gillispie and his Greene Devil football teammates are in the spotlight for the Big Game preview… Friday night they will face Fulton in the second round of the playoffs. Last week the Greene Devils had their hands full with South Doyle by being tied at 14-all in the 2nd quarter…The Greene Devils […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greene Devils Gillespie signs with Belmont University to play basketball

Greeneville, TN — The signings continued around the area this afternoon, Greeneville multi-sports all-star JaKobi Gillespie put pen to paper At the high school, JaKobi Gillespie stuck to his commitment and chose basketball even though he’s gotten offers from Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech football teams to name a few…Gillespie who helped lead his basketball team […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Science Hill cross country standout Jenna Hutchins officially signs with BYU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An All-American cross country runner from Science Hill High School officially signed with a Division 1 university Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Jenna Hutchins has been off the course this season due to injury but made the commitment to the Cougars official Wednesday afternoon. “It’s awesome. I’ve dreamed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Sullivan County, TN
Sports
Sullivan County, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
WJHL

WJHL’s Prep Football Preview – Week 13

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities, which means the News Channel 11 Sports team is back to preview the top games. The Prep Football Preview, presented by FriendshipCars.com, breaks down the top high school football games of the week. Join Kenny Hawkins and Jesse Krull every Thursday night at 8 p.m., […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: South Greene High School

GREEENVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Greene High School marching band and cheer leaders joined News Channel 11’s Friday Morning Kickoff on Nov. 12 ahead of the big game Friday night. News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler joined the Rebels as they showed school spirit ahead of the football game against Oneida at 7 p.m. Stay […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
WJHL

WJHL

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy