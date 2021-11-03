CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin Reposts Crew Member’s Defense of Rust, Saying Claims of “Chaotic” Set Are “Bulls–t”

 9 days ago

Alec Baldwin is backing one crew member’s...

The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
Alec Baldwin
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
Radar Online.com

Bombshell New Claims! 'Rust' Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's Attorneys Say 'Disgruntled' Crew Members May Have 'Tampered With' Alec Baldwin's Gun 'To Sabotage The Scene'

Attorneys for Rust Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, have made some shocking new claims about how a live round could have ended up inside the gun fired by actor/producer Alec Baldwin, which has made their client a focus of the investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Article continues below advertisement.
The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Reposts ‘Rust’ Costume Designer’s Denial of Unsafe Working Conditions On Set

Alec Baldwin has reposted a lengthy statement from a costume designer who strongly denies reports of unsafe working conditions on the set of Rust prior to the fatal shooting of the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. On Tuesday, the Rust producer and star shared a message from costume designer Terese Magpale Davis on Instagram with the caption “Read this.” In the message, Davis writes, “I’m so sick of this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit.” Per Davis, who according to IMDb has also previously worked...
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY

