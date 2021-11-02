U.S. Representative Jim Jordan talks parents and school boards

Allies of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan are furious with the state Senate GOP for potentially putting the prominent House Republican’s seat on the line in a proposed redistricting map, Fox News has learned. The Buckeye State’s Senate Republican Party proposed a redistricting map last week that turned heads and drew...
Special counsel John Durham's inquiry into the origins and conduct of the Russia investigation points straight to Hillary Clinton's failed 2016 presidential campaign, according to one House Republican.
U.S. Representative Jody Hice joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Friday to talk about his run for Georgia Secretary of State and a number of bills going through congress. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
In September, the National School Boards Association sent a letter requesting the Biden administration to respond to what it called “acts of intimidation” and disruptions at local school board meetings. It asked officials to treat these incidents as potential crimes to be investigated by federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Secret Service, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Children learning from home due to COVID has kicked off what officials say is unprecedented parental involvement in their children’s education. “We have witnessed over the last 18 months that parents have grown very interested, and they should be very interested, at the content, the curriculum, at how the moneys are spent,” says Tennessee State Representative Robin Smith (R).
(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita commended the National School Boards Association for backing down from their request the Biden administration use the FBI and Secret Service to investigate parents speaking out at school board meetings across the country, but says that’s not enough. The Biden administration,...
The Ohio School Boards Association severed ties with the National School Boards Association after the national group sent a letter to President Biden requesting assistance from federal law enforcement at school board meetings. "OSBA believes strongly in the value of parental and community discussion at school board meetings, and we...
Colorado parents’ advocates on Thursday rejected critical race theory as an explanation for conservatives flipping eight county school boards and for the victory of Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. Tyler Sandberg, vice president of the educational reform nonprofit Ready Colorado, said Tuesday’s parent-driven conservative wins in Colorado and...
Some Columbus residents will soon have new council and school board representatives as a independent districting commission works to make the map align with new population numbers. Columbus’ total population grew, topping 206,000 in the 2020 U.S. Census. New district boundaries will likely see six of the city’s eight districts...
No matter the outcome, the Burlington School Board is guaranteed to look different look different after the Nov. 2 election. Board members Tom Courtney and Dean Vickstrom are not running for reelection, and Darven Kendell is the only incumbent running to keep his seat. And whoever ends up in those...
As parents and American citizens, we have the First Amendment right to assemble, speak freely and petition our government, including local school boards, on any topic. Whether seeking relief from universal mask mandates, opposing critical race theory indoctrination or addressing other issues affecting our children’s education, parents should feel confident in their constitutional right to speak their opinions.
Brenda Sheridan, chair of the Loudoun County Public Schools board, criticized parents protesting the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools, claiming “[t]here is no rational debate” on the issue. Sheridan made the comments during an interview with Chuck Todd, during the Oct. 27 episode of “Meet the Press...
State Sen. Dayna Polehanki is being criticized by Livonia residents who say they are upset she characterized a school board meeting as “hostile.” In the meeting, a woman not wearing a face mask, citing health reasons, was required to leave, and did so in the company of police officers. Polehanki,...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Two School District is only allowing 20 people into a school board meeting Tuesday night. This is a new procedure R2 implemented last week citing COVID-19 and safety measures as the reason. The school district continues to follow the CDC guidelines and since R-2...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National School Boards Association has written a letter of apology to the organization “Let Them Breathe” after a previous letter was written to President Biden calling parents in opposition to mask and vaccine mandates “domestic terrorists,” and asking the FBI to validate their language. Founder...
Combat Veteran Cory Mills (R) has scored himself a very, very rare endorsement from conservative stalwart and Freedom Caucus founder Rep. Jim Jordan. In the Republican primary race to defeat Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Mills has landed arguably one of the most sought after and hard to get Republican primary election endorsements by landing Rep. Jordan’s nod of approval.
The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
