Open studios, open minds

ubspectrum.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the basement to the ceiling, the CFA teems with art. Bustling visitors are greeted by a wonderland of uninhibited creativity — from live jazz music to macabre ghost photography to student-produced films on weathermen. Projects are in development, dances are being rehearsed — it’s a decidedly unfinished view...

www.ubspectrum.com

bocojo.com

Celebrated Local Artist to Host Studio Open House

Artist Jenny McGee describes her paintings as “a body of autobiographical, figural work that celebrates some of the great mysteries of human life and faith: imperfection as perfection, vulnerability as strength, and brokenness as wholeness.” McGee believes that inspiration can come from life experiences, memories, and emotions. “It is all about following those nudges and gut feelings that pop up and say, ‘You just gotta do this!’ That’s when I know the inspiration is coming from a deeper place of connection with the divine.”
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Marietta Daily Journal

One Soul Boudoir opens studio on Marietta Square

Marietta, GA 11/1/2021 – One Soul Boudoir is opening a five-room studio on Marietta Square and will host a two-day open house Nov. 4 and 5. A special-genre brand created by One Soul Photography owners Jill Marie and David Scruggs, One Soul Boudoir promotes body positivity through empowering photography for women, along with personalized and pampering experiences designed to strengthen self-worth and self-acceptance.
MARIETTA, GA
bungalower

McRae Art Studios hosting rare open house this week

McRae Art Studios (Facebook | Website) will host a special two-night open house event on Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13. The event will feature beverages, light food offerings, live music by Central Florida duo, Rust Bucket, and original art for sale. McRae is a collective of 23 working visual artists that all create their work under one roof at their super-cool Parramore warehouse, located at 1000 Arlington Street [GMap].
VISUAL ART
stevenspoint.news

Vee Portraits celebrates new studio opening

STEVENS POINT – Members of the Portage County Business Council celebrated the opening of Vee Portraits at 23 Park Ridge Dr. on Oct. 25. Mayor Mike Wiza and other city leaders were also in attendance for the event. Vee Portraits specializes in women’s luxury portraiture. According to owner and photographer...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
geauganews.com

CALL FOR ARTISTS! MC Studio Christmas Boutique Opens 11/19

MC Studio in Chagrin Falls Christmas Boutique will be here soon!. Art to be delivered November 4-6 by appointment. Contact to schedule a drop off time. MC Studio has a Gallery as well as Art Classes and Events. They are located at 1208 Bell Rd., Chagrin Falls. For additional information...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
wibqam.com

12 Points continues revitalization with opening of Makers Studio

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – After months of planning and construction, Makers Studio in 12 Points gets the opportunity to open it’s doors. The studio will be teaching art in many different fashions including macramé, painting and crochet. Classes will be offered for both children and adults. The studio wanted...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Marietta Daily Journal

Legacy Music studio opens in Eastridge Mall

A new business at Eastridge Mall will offer local artists access to a recording studio, photography and other multimedia services. Nathaniel Jones opened Legacy Music in October on the second floor of the Eastridge Mall near Belk's. "We want to highlight more artists in the Carolinas and bring a family-friendly...
MUSIC
Talk Media

New Performing Arts Studio Opens in Coral Springs

Performing arts studio “Triple Threat” is set to open in Coral Springs, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Dec. 8. Tamarac resident Sandra Bonitto, artistic director of Triple Threat Performing Arts, said the premise behind the name came from the musical theater industry saying that if a performer could sing, dance, and act, they were considered a “triple threat.”
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Recorder

Artists, craftspeople opening studios for 18th annual Crafts of Colrain

COLRAIN — The artists and craftspeople in the 18th annual Crafts of Colrain studio tour, following their pop-up show in Buckland in October, are now preparing for their traditional Veterans Day weekend event on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14. A mix of artists and artisans will welcome the...
COLRAIN, MA
hypebeast.com

Drake's Opens "Open Studio" Retail Space in New York

London-based label Drake’s has opened the doors to its all-new New York location, taking inspiration from the artist’s studios that once occupied the neighborhood. The “Open Studio” theme is referenced through the design of the space itself, as well as a curated schedule of exhibitions and artwork on display. The...
RETAIL
Grand Island Independent

yourTicket: Studio K to host ‘First Friday Art Opening’ reception

Peggy Kokes-Alloway, Kate Wolf and Sarah Hansen will present “Women of Strength,” a celebration of great female artists, during November at Studio K Art Gallery in downtown Grand Island. The exhibit will open with a reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and remain on display through November.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
traveliowa.com

Turn Up The Color / First Friday Open Studio

FIRST FRIDAY / Turn Up the Color Come join our Celebration of Latin and Black Culture. Discover a spectacular fashion and floral runway show, live music, art exhibitions, film screenings, open studios and more. Fashion & Floral / Design Fetish by Deshara joins up with Thijin Bol of Project Runway for a special runway event not to be missed. Heroes Around the Corner / DSM Latino Film Festival screening of Vincent Valdez’s short film that honors Latinos from the Des Moines area who have contributed to the community. Sliced / Large-scale photographic works of art by Goizane Esain that explore relationships between expression, design and shape. Luchadores Immigrants In Iowa / Photo documentary by Miriam Alarcon Avila depicting Iowa’s Luchadores (Wrestlers) wearing Lucha Libre (Mexican wrestling) masks. Latin Soundscapes / Musical ensemble Calle Sur shares rhythms rooted in many Latin American cultures. Open Studios / Food + Drink /
DESIGN
wsmag.net

Art in the Woods Nov. 12-14 Opens 18 Artist Studios to the Public

Art in the Woods, a unique, self-guided art studio tour, is an annual event by the Cultural Arts Foundation NW that takes place on the second weekend of November. Scheduled for Nov. 12-14 this year, the tour will include 18 North Kitsap working studios. You’re invited to stop by and meet the artists, see new work, view demonstrations and purchase treasures. The studio hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Half Moon Bay Review

Colony of Coastside Artists hosts open studios

In studios and garages across the Coastside, 31 local artists will be sharing and selling their art in the 11th annual Colony of Coastside Artists open studios event. The art-filled weekend will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 14 at 18 different locations in Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Moss Beach, Princeton Harbor and Montara.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities weekend events: Diwali and open art studio tours

Looking to make weekend plans? Here are some ideas to get you started:🎫 It's Native American Heritage Month. Head to the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul this Saturday for American Indian Community Day. Check out the "Our Home: Native Minnesota" exhibit and meet local Indigenous artists, authors and organizations. Free parking, lunch and admission. 🕯 Happy belated Diwali! Celebrate the festival of lights at Midtown Global Market on Saturday, with henna artists on site, performances from Ragamala Dance Company and a light ceremony after dark. Free. 💥 Want to feel better about yourself? Walk through the Museum of Failure, a collection of disastrous, useless and all-around unsuccessful products and ideas from around the world. The traveling exhibit opens today at the Mall of America. $18+. 💵 Explore and shop your way through Northeast Minneapolis this weekend at four open art studio events, like Northrup King Building's Art Attack and Casket Arts Community's Open Casket. Free admission, masks required.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
yoursun.com

New fitness studio to have grand opening Sunday

We Can Do It Now Fitness studio will host a grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring free raffle gifts, music, take-home tote bags and a Halloween-themed atmosphere. Those attending are asked to dress up as their favorite superhero or somebody they admire. The new fitness studio is...
WORKOUTS

