Open studios, open minds

Looking to make weekend plans? Here are some ideas to get you started:🎫 It's Native American Heritage Month. Head to the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul this Saturday for American Indian Community Day. Check out the "Our Home: Native Minnesota" exhibit and meet local Indigenous artists, authors and organizations. Free parking, lunch and admission. 🕯 Happy belated Diwali! Celebrate the festival of lights at Midtown Global Market on Saturday, with henna artists on site, performances from Ragamala Dance Company and a light ceremony after dark. Free. 💥 Want to feel better about yourself? Walk through the Museum of Failure, a collection of disastrous, useless and all-around unsuccessful products and ideas from around the world. The traveling exhibit opens today at the Mall of America. $18+. 💵 Explore and shop your way through Northeast Minneapolis this weekend at four open art studio events, like Northrup King Building's Art Attack and Casket Arts Community's Open Casket. Free admission, masks required.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO