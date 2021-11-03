Community holds vigil for 11-year-old boy killed while trick-or-treating in Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An 11-year-old hit and killed while trick-or-treating was honored by his community Tuesday night.

Hundreds showed up to Memorial Drive to pay respects to Devonne "DJ" David.

His mom, Latrice Winder, considers it proof of the impact he made at such a young age.

"Can't tell him he ain't no celebrity. Everybody is out here, showing love, letting it be known he is a celebrity." Winder says, "I know my baby is up there smiling."

As the 11-year-old was trick-or-treating with friends around 8 p.m. Halloween night, a car hit him when he tried to cross the road.

Police say they don't expect charges to be filed against the driver, but the investigation is going. A neighbor in the area rushed over to DJ, trying to help. The child later died at the hospital.

"It was a freak accident so right now we just want to focus on doing everything we can for our baby. We're not worried about anything else right now." Adding, "we just want to make sure DJ is laid to rest the proper way."

He loved sports, video games, and music but most of all, the family says he was so beloved in his community. A sea of Kipp Academy teachers, students, neighbors, and family members flooded the area that was once a devastating

scene just two days ago.

"It's more easier for me to like deal with the pain for right now. It's just...everybody loves my baby so that makes me feel good to see so many people come out for him and everybody smiling for my baby."