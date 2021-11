Natura &Co is working through a tough market environment, which is going to push out the benefits of the Avon deal. Shares of cosmetics retailer Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO), which owns the Avon, The Body Shop, Natura, and Aesop nameplates, fell sharply in the first 90 minutes of trading on Friday, dropping as much as 20%. The company's earnings release on Thursday, which hit Wall Street after it had shut for the day, was the main reason for the decline.

