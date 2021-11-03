CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preliminary 2021 Utah municipal election results

By FOX 13 News
 9 days ago
Polling has closed for the 2021 municipal elections in Utah. Here are the preliminary results of the races that FOX 13 is tracking.

READ: Plans are in the works to expand ranked choice voting in Utah

Below are the latest numbers as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. Click here for the latest election results in these and other races.

  • Salt Lake City Council : (Ranked choice voting)
    • District 1:
      • Blake Perez: 47.6%
      • Victoria Petro-Eschler: 52.4%
      • Richard D. M. Barnes: eliminated
    • District 2:
      • Alejandro “Ale” Puy: 58%
      • Billy Palmer: 42.1%
      • Nigel Swaby: eliminated
      • Dennis Faris: eliminated
      • Daniel Tuutau: eliminated
    • District 3:
      • Chris Wharton: 62.9%
      • David Berg: 16.7%
      • Casey O’Brien McDonough: 20.4%
    • District 5:
      • Sarah Reale: 24.1%
      • George Chapman: 5.2%
      • Darin Mano: 51%
      • Amy J. Hawkins: 18.8%
      • Vance Hansen: 1%
    • District 7:
      • Ben Raskin: 28.7%
      • Amy Fowler: 64.9%
      • Rainer Huck 6.4%
  • South Salt Lake Mayor : (Ranked choice voting, Round 1 preliminary results)
    • Cherie Wood: 1,206 (58.7%)
    • Jake Christensen: 451 (21.9%)
    • L. Shane Siwik: 398 (19.4%)
  • Sandy Mayor : (Ranked choice voting)
    • Monica "Monicaz" Zoltanski: 5,300 (50.4%)
    • Jim Bennett: 5,219 (49.6%)
    • Kris Nicholl: eliminated
    • Linda Saville: eliminated
    • Brooke Christensen: eliminated
    • Mike Applegarth: eliminated
    • Marci Houseman: eliminated
    • Ronald T. Jones: eliminated
  • Moab Mayor : (Ranked choice voting, Round 1 preliminary results)
    • Joette Langianese: 45.1%
    • Bill Winfield: 32.8%
    • Aaron Davies: 1.9%
    • Stephen J. Stocks: 12.5%
    • Sherri Costanza: 0.9%
    • V. Kent Green: 6.8%

Click here for links to county recorder websites for the latest election results.

Comments / 0

 

