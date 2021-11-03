Preliminary 2021 Utah municipal election results
Polling has closed for the 2021 municipal elections in Utah. Here are the preliminary results of the races that FOX 13 is tracking.
READ: Plans are in the works to expand ranked choice voting in Utah
Below are the latest numbers as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. Click here for the latest election results in these and other races.
- Salt Lake City Council : (Ranked choice voting)
- District 1:
- Blake Perez: 47.6%
- Victoria Petro-Eschler: 52.4%
- Richard D. M. Barnes: eliminated
- District 2:
- Alejandro “Ale” Puy: 58%
- Billy Palmer: 42.1%
- Nigel Swaby: eliminated
- Dennis Faris: eliminated
- Daniel Tuutau: eliminated
- District 3:
- Chris Wharton: 62.9%
- David Berg: 16.7%
- Casey O’Brien McDonough: 20.4%
- District 5:
- Sarah Reale: 24.1%
- George Chapman: 5.2%
- Darin Mano: 51%
- Amy J. Hawkins: 18.8%
- Vance Hansen: 1%
- District 7:
- Ben Raskin: 28.7%
- Amy Fowler: 64.9%
- Rainer Huck 6.4%
- District 1:
- South Salt Lake Mayor : (Ranked choice voting, Round 1 preliminary results)
- Cherie Wood: 1,206 (58.7%)
- Jake Christensen: 451 (21.9%)
- L. Shane Siwik: 398 (19.4%)
- Sandy Mayor : (Ranked choice voting)
- Monica "Monicaz" Zoltanski: 5,300 (50.4%)
- Jim Bennett: 5,219 (49.6%)
- Kris Nicholl: eliminated
- Linda Saville: eliminated
- Brooke Christensen: eliminated
- Mike Applegarth: eliminated
- Marci Houseman: eliminated
- Ronald T. Jones: eliminated
- Park City Mayor :
- Andy Beerman (Incumbent): 38.56%
- Nann Worel: 61.44%
- Provo Mayor :
- Michelle Kaufusi (Incumbent): 75.42%
- Kenneth W. Dudley: 24.58%
- St. George Mayor :
- Michele Randall (Incumbent): 55.94%
- Jimmie B. Hughes: 44.06%
- Moab Mayor : (Ranked choice voting, Round 1 preliminary results)
- Joette Langianese: 45.1%
- Bill Winfield: 32.8%
- Aaron Davies: 1.9%
- Stephen J. Stocks: 12.5%
- Sherri Costanza: 0.9%
- V. Kent Green: 6.8%
Click here for links to county recorder websites for the latest election results.
Comments / 0