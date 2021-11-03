Preliminary 2021 Utah municipal election results

Polling has closed for the 2021 municipal elections in Utah. Here are the preliminary results of the races that FOX 13 is tracking.

Salt Lake City Council : (Ranked choice voting)

District 1:

Blake Perez: 47.6% Victoria Petro-Eschler: 52.4% Richard D. M. Barnes: eliminated District 2:

Alejandro “Ale” Puy: 58% Billy Palmer: 42.1% Nigel Swaby: eliminated Dennis Faris: eliminated Daniel Tuutau: eliminated District 3:

Chris Wharton: 62.9% David Berg: 16.7% Casey O’Brien McDonough: 20.4% District 5:

Sarah Reale: 24.1% George Chapman: 5.2% Darin Mano: 51% Amy J. Hawkins: 18.8% Vance Hansen: 1% District 7:

Ben Raskin: 28.7% Amy Fowler: 64.9% Rainer Huck 6.4%

: (Ranked choice voting)

South Salt Lake Mayor : (Ranked choice voting, Round 1 preliminary results)

Cherie Wood: 1,206 (58.7%) Jake Christensen: 451 (21.9%) L. Shane Siwik: 398 (19.4%)

: (Ranked choice voting, Round 1 preliminary results)

Sandy Mayor : (Ranked choice voting)

Monica "Monicaz" Zoltanski: 5,300 (50.4%) Jim Bennett: 5,219 (49.6%) Kris Nicholl: eliminated Linda Saville: eliminated Brooke Christensen: eliminated Mike Applegarth: eliminated Marci Houseman: eliminated Ronald T. Jones: eliminated

: (Ranked choice voting)

Park City Mayor :

Andy Beerman (Incumbent): 38.56% Nann Worel: 61.44%



: Provo Mayor :

Michelle Kaufusi (Incumbent): 75.42% Kenneth W. Dudley: 24.58%

:

St. George Mayor :

Michele Randall (Incumbent): 55.94% Jimmie B. Hughes: 44.06%

:

Moab Mayor : (Ranked choice voting, Round 1 preliminary results)

Joette Langianese: 45.1% Bill Winfield: 32.8% Aaron Davies: 1.9% Stephen J. Stocks: 12.5% Sherri Costanza: 0.9% V. Kent Green: 6.8%



: (Ranked choice voting, Round 1 preliminary results)

