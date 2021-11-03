CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Paige Cognetti re-elected as Mayor of Scranton; Welby wins the 113th Pa. Legislative District

NewsRadio WILK
NewsRadio WILK
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JADLU_0ckqltYv00
Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti Photo credit . (Photo by Aimee Dilger / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti was re-elected after defeating Republican challenger Darwin Shaw. Mayor Cognetti spoke to supporters about the work her office did to mitigate the threat from COVID-19. She said there is much distrust in the system due to corruption of former officials, and that misinformation is dividing us. She talked about the importance of working together despite differences, and promised transparancy and rebuilding trust. Listen to Mayor Cognetti's speech below.

Democrat Thom Welby won the race for State Representative of the 113th District. He beat Republican Dominick Manetti. Welby fills the remainder of now State Senator Marty Flynn's term, which ends next year.

Comments / 1

Related
NewsRadio WILK

Election Results 2021 in Northeast Pa.

Turnout in Northeast reported to be light on Election Day 2021. There were few issues at the polls. Voters in Northeast Pa. had to vote on a number of races, from county row offices and judicial races, and a special contest in the 113th Pa. Legislative District in parts of Lackawanna County. Listen to WILK Newsradio for updates on the results.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NewsRadio WILK

Wilkes-Barre, PA
44
Followers
30
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wilknews

Comments / 0

Community Policy