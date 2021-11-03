Paige Cognetti re-elected as Mayor of Scranton; Welby wins the 113th Pa. Legislative District

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti Photo credit . (Photo by Aimee Dilger / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti was re-elected after defeating Republican challenger Darwin Shaw. Mayor Cognetti spoke to supporters about the work her office did to mitigate the threat from COVID-19. She said there is much distrust in the system due to corruption of former officials, and that misinformation is dividing us. She talked about the importance of working together despite differences, and promised transparancy and rebuilding trust. Listen to Mayor Cognetti's speech below.

Democrat Thom Welby won the race for State Representative of the 113th District. He beat Republican Dominick Manetti. Welby fills the remainder of now State Senator Marty Flynn's term, which ends next year.