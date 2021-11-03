CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Two Americas: A closer look at healthcare and family on the Crow Indian Reservation

By Holly Brantley
KBZK News
KBZK News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mwyjb_0ckqlquk00

Two Americas: This time we hear from three generations of a Native American family as we get a closer look at life on the Crow Indian Reservation

The Doyle and Whiteman families open up about issues that are important to them and perspectives that shape their heritage.

“I really enjoyed being a nurse and taking care of people, helping them as much as I could,” said Rosie Doyle. Rosie is a Northern Cheyenne woman. She recalls decades of work as a nurse at Crow Hospital. She spent 46 years caring for Native American families like her own. She says over that time she got to know her patients, spending much of her time in the E.R.

“They relate to you,” she said. “Patients like to see someone like them.”

She says she saw plenty of ups and down in Native American health care over the decades.

Cheyenne Whiteman
Cheyenne Whiteman's grandmother, Rosie Doyle

One challenge: Access to resources, including doctors and other specialists.

“They only last a little while and then gone again,” said Rosie. “Most of the doctors we had lived in Billings or Hardin.”

It is one of many challenges she knows her people still deal with today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuelG_0ckqlquk00 Courtesy
Photos of Cheyenne Whiteman walking on the MSU campus, Whiteman studying in the American Indian Center, her grandma Rosie Doyle working in the clinic at the Crow Hospital, and Whiteman and her grandma taking a selfie.

She still lives in a home on the Crow Reservation. Her daughter and son-in-law live just yards away, right across the rural road. Doyle tells us growing up on the reservation Northern Cheyenne, her father was always passionate about education. In fact, he founded Chief Dull Knife College in Lame Deer.

Meanwhile, life and culture are quite different almost three hours away in Bozeman. Right now the third generation of the family, Cheyenne Whiteman is a nursing student living both worlds as she follows grandma Rosie’s footsteps. She plans to bring her nursing skills back home.

“It is important for patients to have representation,” she said. “It is important to have someone like you.”

Together, the family shared what it's like to live on Crow Agency.

“There are a lot of poor people on the reservation,” said Cheyenne’s mother, Valerie Whiteman. “There are not a lot of jobs here. We don't have a grocery store."

They also spoke out about what it’s like to be a Native American family in today's world.

“A lot of people don't know what it's like to live on a reservation,” said Rosie.

So the family says they invite people from towns outside to come to see what it's like, to come to pow wows, to have conversations - and maybe -see that some ideas and stereotypes aren't accurate.

“They seem to think the government just hands us out money,” said Rosie. “We don't get any money. We have to work like everyone else.”

“People are always welcome to come to the reservation,” said Rosie.

Her daughter and son-in-law agree there are eyes that need to be opened.

“We are just like any other community,” said Quentin Whiteman. “We aren't that different, people hear ‘reservation’ and it turns them off but we are just like everybody else.”

“There are always ways to do a better job to understand another person's culture, you have to have an open mind, accept them, understand them,” he said.

They display a beautiful culture across the walls of their home. One that honors family and preserves long-held customs like dancing, artistry, and gathering.

They say at the heart they want people to know deep down native families hold the same values: To be loved, to be understood, respected, connected, and seen.

“That we are equal to everybody else,” said Rosie. “We are a different color but we are the same.”

RELATED:

Cheyenne Whiteman hopes to bring nursing career home to Crow Indian Reservation

Two Americas: A closer look at healthcare and family on the Crow Indian Reservation

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Skills#Two Americas#Health Care#A Native American#Crow Hospital#Billings#Msu#The Crow Reservation#Chief Dull Knife College
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
CNBC

Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Only In Missouri

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery In Missouri Will Chill You To The Bone

Cemeteries provide comfort for those who have been left behind, offering us a way to spend reflective moments with loved ones. Many people, in fact, find solace in the peacefulness that envelops the cemetery grounds. However, some cemeteries, like this haunted cemetery in Missouri, also tell tales of the paranormal, of restless residents who reach out to visitors in frustration, in anger, or from loneliness.
MISSOURI STATE
Literary Hub

Why We Need to Rethink Afro-Indigenous History in the United States

When we think of Africans arriving on the shores of what would become the United States, we see them through the lens of their condition of bondage beginning in the 16th century. We see them as African. As a result, we tend to assume that whatever identity they had, because of the Middle Passage, was ripped away, never to exist again. They were no longer indigenous. We also fold them into the project of US democracy.
SOCIETY
edmondoutlook.com

America’s Kindest Family

Meet America’s Kindest Family! The Barróns of Edmond were selected from over 500 nominations, and now, their family portrait is on the cover. A friend nominated Luke and Holly Barrón and their boys, and although they gave the possibility little thought, a team of celebrity judges was impressed with the selflessness of the Barróns. Over the summer, the family learned they had won the America’s Kindest Family contest and flew to New York for the photo shoot. The contest result was publicly announced on the Today Show in September.
EDMOND, OK
cruiseradio.net

A Closer Look at Celebrity Apex’s Inspiring Godmother

On Tuesday, Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship Celebrity Apex was named and christened during a ceremony in Port Everglades. The ceremony was led by the ship’s godmother, Reshma Saujani, who is the founder of the Girls Who Code non-profit and the Marshall Plan for Moms. She’s also the author of the bestselling book “Brave, Not Perfect.”
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Take it from an Irish woman: if US abortion rights keep slipping, dark days are coming

I am a woman in America who can bear children, and this means that there are powerful people coming for me, with detailed and strategic plans to control my body. Sounds dramatic, doesn’t it? It is dramatic, more so because it’s a straight-up fact. In 2021, state legislatures enacted more abortion restrictions than in any previous year, according to an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy body dedicated to advancing reproductive rights. Last month’s decision by the supreme court to refuse to block a Texas law all but banning abortion signals that the court could well be on the way to overturn Roe v Wade, and soon.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KBZK News

KBZK News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy