I think it’s safe to say that the second half of the semester ensues a different level of stress in the lives of college students. This particular time is when things begin to ramp up and motivation tends to fall. Some might be feeling more homesick as we await Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, while others might face increased anxiety regarding upcoming midterms or projects. Regardless of the specific cause, it seems that a lack of motivation or exhaustion is something that college students commonly struggle with during this time.

