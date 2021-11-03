CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Popular local food trailer in Johnson City listed for sale

By Van Jones
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City food trailer that is known for its Philly cheesesteak sandwiches is up for sale.

According to a social media post, the Alley Kat food trailer equipped with freezers, fridges, a flat top grill, deep fryers and more is ready for a new owner.

The post also states that along with the fully-loaded 16×20 foot food trailer, the purchase would come with Alley Kat’s original recipes and a month of training.

Alley Kat became a local favorite serving up dishes such as Philly cheesesteak waffle fries, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, wings and more.

While Alley Kat fans may miss its presence, the current owners are hopeful that someone will continue Kat’s legacy.

The post concludes by stating that anyone interested in purchasing or getting more information on the business can text or call 423-335-2213.

