College football Twitter reacts to controversial CFP rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings are always controversial. The first edition of the CFP rankings in 2021 is no different.

As expected, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1. Alabama follows the Dawgs at No. 2. Interestingly, undefeated Michigan State is behind the Crimson Tide. Michigan State has a much tougher remaining schedule than Alabama and would likely overtake the Crimson Tide if it wins out.

Oregon is properly ranked ahead of Ohio State since the Ducks won in Columbus. Yes, Oregon has a bad loss to Stanford, but what happens on the field matters.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 6, so the playoff prospects are not looking great for the Bearcats. They need help before the end of the season to get in the CFP.

The biggest shock of the rankings (perhaps outside of Mississippi State being ranked No. 17) is the Oklahoma Sooners are ranked No. 8 despite being undefeated. The Sooners have had numerous close games and will get a chance to be ranked higher due to their back-loaded schedule.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the initial CFP rankings: