Posey County, IN

Posey County Sheriff’s Office: Mt. Vernon man arrested after attempting to drive into deputies

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
 9 days ago

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Posey County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mt. Vernon man on Tuesday after they say he tried to drive head on into them.

Deputies were notified of a wanted person driving north on State Road 69 near State Road 62. Deputies say the man was located and he attempted to hit the deputies head on. The deputies were able to avoid being struck and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Former police officer charged with attempted murder in Gibson County

The Mt. Vernon Police Department responded and assisted in the pursuit. The vehicle struck stop sticks set up near West Elementary School by Sheriff Tom Latham and the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Anthony Tucker. Tucker was arrested and booked in the Posey County Jail with a $5,000 cash bond. He faces the following charges.

  • Attempted battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony
  • Criminal recklessness with a vehicle, Level 6 felony
  • Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Level 6 felony
  • Resisting Law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor
  • Reckless driving, Class B misdemeanor

