Posey County Sheriff’s Office: Mt. Vernon man arrested after attempting to drive into deputies

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Posey County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mt. Vernon man on Tuesday after they say he tried to drive head on into them.

Deputies were notified of a wanted person driving north on State Road 69 near State Road 62. Deputies say the man was located and he attempted to hit the deputies head on. The deputies were able to avoid being struck and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department responded and assisted in the pursuit. The vehicle struck stop sticks set up near West Elementary School by Sheriff Tom Latham and the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Anthony Tucker. Tucker was arrested and booked in the Posey County Jail with a $5,000 cash bond. He faces the following charges.

Attempted battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony

Criminal recklessness with a vehicle, Level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Level 6 felony

Resisting Law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, Class B misdemeanor

