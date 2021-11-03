Bitcoin Will Be Volatile, But It Will 'Go Up Forever': Michael Saylor

Evergrande makes coupon payment before Friday deadline – sources. Developer China Evergrande Group has made an interest payment for an offshore bond before a grace period expired on Friday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, narrowly averting a catastrophic default for the second time in a week. Evergrande, once China’s top-selling developer, is reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, fuelling worries about the impact of its fate on the world’s second-largest economy as well as on global markets. The property developer, which staved off a default last week by securing $83.5 million for the last-minute payment of interest on a bond, needed to make $47.5 million in coupon payments to bondholders by Friday.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO