Bitcoin Will Be Volatile, But It Will 'Go Up Forever': Michael Saylor

cryptonews.com
 9 days ago

Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy chairman and CEO, joins 'Squawk on...

cryptonews.com

bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Ready to Go “Parabolic” – No Reason to Go Down?

The crypto market goes wild again, as many cryptos making new highs again and again for the past week. On November 9, bitcoin jumped to $67,800 while ether made it to $4,810. Solana, the biggest star for the past few weeks, is still going strong and eyeing the target of $300.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

What’s Next For Crypto w/ Michael Saylor, Caitlin Long & Nic Carter

Caitlin Long, Founder & CEO, Avanti Bank & Trust, Nic Carter, General Partner, Castle Island Ventures and Co-Founder, Coin Metrics and Michael Saylor, Chairman and CEO, MicroStrategy, Inc. spoke to Bloomberg Quicktake’s Katie Greifeld about the future for crypto and what’s next in the crypto space. The talk took place...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Willy Woo: Bitcoin Price and On-Chain Analytics

Willy Woo, founder of The Bitcoin Forecast, describes his experience locating and refining what he now identifies as the most important metrics to watch. He walks viewers through his charts on topics such as identifying Bitcoin supply shocks, monitoring Bitcoin whale activity, and recognizing patterns in the "Hodlers." Interviewed by...
MARKETS
#Microstrategy
cryptopotato.com

Michael Saylor and Max Keiser Explain the Benefits of Elon Musk Converting Tesla Shares to Bitcoin

Michael Saylor and Max Keiser believe Elon Musk should cash in some of his Tesla stock and buy bitcoin instead. Elon Musk has asked his millions of Twitter followers whether to sell 10% of his Tesla stock. The question is what to do with the proceeds, and bitcoin proponents, such as Michael Saylor and Max Keiser, have urged the world’s richest man to buy BTC.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Michael Saylor Says He Has No Opinions About Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin

Michael Saylor Says He Has No Opinions About Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin. Michael Saylor says he has no opinions about one dog coin vs. another dog coin. He said that during an interview with Emily Chang of Bloomberg Technology. The chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy — Michael Saylor, says he...
PETS
wmleader.com

Bitcoin Loses About $3,000 in a Flash as Volatility Increases

Evergrande makes coupon payment before Friday deadline – sources. Developer China Evergrande Group has made an interest payment for an offshore bond before a grace period expired on Friday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, narrowly averting a catastrophic default for the second time in a week. Evergrande, once China’s top-selling developer, is reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, fuelling worries about the impact of its fate on the world’s second-largest economy as well as on global markets. The property developer, which staved off a default last week by securing $83.5 million for the last-minute payment of interest on a bond, needed to make $47.5 million in coupon payments to bondholders by Friday.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Daily Miner Revenue Rises To $60 Million As Fees Go Up

Data shows Bitcoin daily miner revenue rose to $60 million in the past week as transaction fees observed an increase. Bitcoin Transaction Fees See A 19% Increase Over The Last Week. As per the latest report from Arcane Research, BTC mining hashrate has seen further rise in the past week,...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin In One Lesson - Parker Lewis

In this video, Parker Lewis, Head of Business Development at Unchained Capital, shares his insights into how he approaches explaining Bitcoin to newcomers and everyone else interested in Bitcoin. The talk was given at the BitBlockBoom 2021 conference in Dallas on August 28, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Shows Bearish Signs, Ethereum and Altcoins Lose Momentum

Bitcoin price is declining towards USD 64,000. Ethereum is back below USD 4,700, XRP dropped below the USD 1.20 support. IOTX and OMG are down over 15%. Bitcoin price faced resistance near the USD 65,500 level. BTC started a fresh decline and traded below USD 65,000. It is currently (11:57 UTC) showing bearish signs near USD 64,000 and it might extend losses towards USD 62,000.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Rally Healthy, Less Leverage Than in the Past, Say On-Chain Analysts

The current bitcoin (BTC) rally looks healthy, with less leverage than on previous occasions, and strong support in the USD 50,000 to USD 60,000 range, on-chain analysis suggests. Although the current crypto market rally - which has now pushed bitcoin above the USD 68,000 mark and ethereum (ETH) above USD...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Steps into Positive Zone, Led by Tether

Crypto market sentiment has continued its upwards trajectory, re-entering the positive zone for the first time since late August. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major cryptoassets is now 6.04, up from 5.91 seen a week ago, according to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Miners See High Prices as 'Opportunity,' Become Sellers

Bitcoin (BTC) miners have once again turned into net sellers of bitcoin, with miner inventories dropping to levels not seen since early September. However, miners aren’t necessarily turning bearish “en masse,” although some are looking to offload “excess inventory,” according to an analyst. According to the bitcoin data and research...
MARKETS

