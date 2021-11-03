CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin voters approve use tax for online purchases

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfdU2_0ckqk6aS00

JOPLIN, Mo. – Voters approve a use tax in Joplin.

The new use tax means that Joplin residents will pay the City’s sales tax on online purchases.

Supporters tell KOAM it evens the playing field for local businesses that can’t keep up with their online counterparts.

The City of Joplin says they would use the funds to help pay for issues highlighted in the City Manager’s Listening Tour. Those include things like attracting major businesses, entertainment options, public safety and homelessness.

You can find more election results here .

Other local Missouri issues on the ballot

In Oronogo, voters approved the sale of its natural gas system. You can learn more here: Oronogo voters will be asked to approve sale of city’s natural gas system

Lamar had a local use tax on its ballot as well.

“Shall the City of Lamar impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax shall also be reduced or raised by the same action.”

Voters approved the tax for Lamar.

CITY OF LAMAR

Shall city impose local use sales tax rate at same rate as total local sales tax rate?

  • Yes Winner 63.8% 125
  • No 36.2% 71
196 Last updated: November 4, 2021 10:14 AM 10:14 AM CDT

CITY OF JOPLIN

Shall city impose a local use tax rate of 3 1/8% for out-of-state vendor purchases?

  • Yes Winner 51.4% 1,705
  • No 48.6% 1,609
3,314 Last updated: November 4, 2021 10:14 AM 10:14 AM CDT

CITY OF ORONOGO

Shall city be authorized to sell its natural gas utility to Spire for $620,000?

  • Yes Winner 63.2% 55
  • No 36.8% 32
87 Last updated: November 4, 2021 10:14 AM 10:14 AM CDT

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin sewer customers to see increase on bill

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin sewer customers will see another 5% increase on their wastewater bill. It’s the second time in less than two years the City of Joplin has raised its sewer rate, following study recommendations. Customers will see this latest 5% increase starting January 1, 2022. “Sewer rates are...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

New regulation requires Freeman Health System to implement vaccine mandate

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System announced a vaccine mandate for their employees citing a ruling from a government agency. The mandate is as a result of guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, or “CMS”. In a news release, CMS says the Biden Administration is requiring COVID vaccination of eligible staff at health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
Business
State
Missouri State
Joplin, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Lamar, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

More information comes out regarding City of Neosho suit against Newton County

NEOSHO, Mo. – We’re learning more about a lawsuit filed by the City of Neosho against Newton County regarding unpaid TIF money. We first brought you the story of the suit last week detailing what the city was looking for. Neosho established a TIF in 1999 to help the city fund improvement projects within the district. Documents received by KOAM show the last payment the city received was in September of 2015, for just over $24,000. Then, the payments stopped and on October 6th of this year, the city filed a suit. David Struebel, attorney for the City of Neosho says “The County has an obligation under state law to collect, allocate, and pay that money and it just hasn’t done it and so now the city hopes to recover that money, along with the interest that might be due, from non-payment of that money over that period of time.”
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin’s Union Depot: how you can submit your proposal

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin’s Union Depot is newly listed as one of Missouri’s “Places in Peril.” Now, officials are looking for a buyer. The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation made the declaration on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The alliance says a number of factors threaten the building: neglect, deterioration and vandalism. “The once white painted walls are covered with graffiti.”
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
436
Followers
189
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy