Joplin voters approve use tax for online purchases

JOPLIN, Mo. – Voters approve a use tax in Joplin.

The new use tax means that Joplin residents will pay the City’s sales tax on online purchases.

Supporters tell KOAM it evens the playing field for local businesses that can’t keep up with their online counterparts.

The City of Joplin says they would use the funds to help pay for issues highlighted in the City Manager’s Listening Tour. Those include things like attracting major businesses, entertainment options, public safety and homelessness.

Other local Missouri issues on the ballot

In Oronogo, voters approved the sale of its natural gas system. You can learn more here: Oronogo voters will be asked to approve sale of city’s natural gas system

Lamar had a local use tax on its ballot as well.

“Shall the City of Lamar impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax shall also be reduced or raised by the same action.”

Voters approved the tax for Lamar.

CITY OF LAMAR

Shall city impose local use sales tax rate at same rate as total local sales tax rate?

CITY OF JOPLIN

196 Last updated: November 4, 2021 10:14 AM 10:14 AM CDT

Shall city impose a local use tax rate of 3 1/8% for out-of-state vendor purchases?

CITY OF ORONOGO

3,314 Last updated: November 4, 2021 10:14 AM 10:14 AM CDT

Shall city be authorized to sell its natural gas utility to Spire for $620,000?

87 Last updated: November 4, 2021 10:14 AM 10:14 AM CDT

