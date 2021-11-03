CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Offers Loans In China For EV Buyers To Make EVs More Affordable

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is now offering vehicle financing services to its customers in China, reports the South China Morning Post. The goal is to make its made-in-China EVs more affordable. The financing includes options where buyers don’t even have to pay a down payment. The article noted that customers who choose...

cleantechnica.com

