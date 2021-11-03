Outstanding ballots could decide bottom half of winners for Lewisburg School Board

Voting signs stacked up inside the Northumberland County Board of Elections office in Sunbury. Justin Engle/The Daily Item

LEWISBURG — Kristin Kraus topped all candidates in the seven-person race for four seats on the Lewisburg Area School Board, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election.

Kraus received 2,321 votes followed by Mary Ann Sigler Stanton with 2,111, Heather Haynos with 2,087 and Mary Brouse with 2,062. Lisa Clark received 2,057 votes; Jaime Lyons, 2,029; John Rowe, 1,902.

The top four vote-getters win a seat on the school board, and the bottom half of the unofficial returns could be impacted by outstanding mail-in ballots that are to be counted Wednesday.

Official results will be finalized Friday, according to Greg Katherman, the county’s director of elections and voter registration. However, Katherman estimated 70 mail-in ballots, submitted county-wide, that were received later in the day Tuesday would be rolled into the vote Wednesday. A small handful of outstanding military ballots would be counted early next week.

Depending on the jurisdiction of the uncounted votes, it could impact the final results.

Stanton, Brouse, Clark and Rowe are incumbents. Terms of office are four years.

“It’s very exciting and very humbling. I’m excited to get started,” Kraus said. “I want to thank everyone who came out to vote and everyone who ran.”