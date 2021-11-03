CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Outstanding ballots could decide bottom half of winners for Lewisburg School Board

By Eric Scicchitano
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEUEx_0ckqjUTc00
Voting signs stacked up inside the Northumberland County Board of Elections office in Sunbury. Justin Engle/The Daily Item

LEWISBURG — Kristin Kraus topped all candidates in the seven-person race for four seats on the Lewisburg Area School Board, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election.

Kraus received 2,321 votes followed by Mary Ann Sigler Stanton with 2,111, Heather Haynos with 2,087 and Mary Brouse with 2,062. Lisa Clark received 2,057 votes; Jaime Lyons, 2,029; John Rowe, 1,902.

The top four vote-getters win a seat on the school board, and the bottom half of the unofficial returns could be impacted by outstanding mail-in ballots that are to be counted Wednesday.

Official results will be finalized Friday, according to Greg Katherman, the county’s director of elections and voter registration. However, Katherman estimated 70 mail-in ballots, submitted county-wide, that were received later in the day Tuesday would be rolled into the vote Wednesday. A small handful of outstanding military ballots would be counted early next week.

Depending on the jurisdiction of the uncounted votes, it could impact the final results.

Stanton, Brouse, Clark and Rowe are incumbents. Terms of office are four years.

“It’s very exciting and very humbling. I’m excited to get started,” Kraus said. “I want to thank everyone who came out to vote and everyone who ran.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Mark Meadows did not appear for deposition with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN, setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lewisburg, PA
CBS News

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September

America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes virtual meeting Monday

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak virtually on Monday evening, marking the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office. The high-stakes meeting is likely to cover a range of topics including tensions over China’s military activity near Taiwan and human rights, as well as cooperation on climate change. The announcement came after the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a joint statement on the need to tackle climate change at a United Nations summit in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

"We don't want any more Black pastors" in courtroom of Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, defense lawyer says

Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing watched security camera videos Thursday that show other people entering a home under construction in the months before the 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down after running from the site. Meanwhile, one of the defendant's attorneys told the judge that he doesn't want "any more Black pastors" in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man's family on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Mary Ann#Voter Registration#Lewisburg School Board
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
194
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy