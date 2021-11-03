CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflinburg, PA

Write-in, mail-in votes could impact Mifflinburg School Board

By Eric Scicchitano
The Daily Item
 9 days ago
Voting signs stacked up inside the Northumberland County Board of Elections office in Sunbury. Justin Engle/The Daily Item

MIFFLINBURG — Write-in and outstanding mail-in ballots could decide the race for Region 1 of the Mifflinburg Area School Board.

Current board president Wendy Hulsizer-McClintock received 682 votes, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election. She was the only candidate on the ballot.

However, 686 write-in ballots were cast in the race and are yet to be counted. Also uncounted are an estimated 70 mail-in ballots, submitted county-wide, that were received later in the day Tuesday.

Joshua Moser ran a coordinated write-in campaign, according to Union County Republican Chair Carolyn Conner.

Greg Katherman, Union County’s director of elections and voter registration, said the write-ins and mail-ins would be counted Wednesday. A small handful of outstanding military ballots would be counted at next Tuesday’s deadline.

Official results will be finalized Friday, according to Katherman.

In Region 3, Melissa Wagner topped Brandon Straub by a count of 504-303 with 78 write-in ballots cast.

In Region 2, Thomas Eberhart, board vice president, ran unopposed. He received 1,178 votes. There were 107 write-in ballots in Region 2.

