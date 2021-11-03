CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Boston Elects First Woman and First Person of Color as Mayor

By Blake Montgomery
 9 days ago
Boston has elected its first woman and first person of color as mayor. Michelle Wu, 36, was victorious Tuesday night over Annissa Essaibi George, who conceded and wished Wu “a big congratulations.”...

WFMZ-TV Online

Pittsburgh elects first Black mayor

(The Center Square) – Democratic state Rep. Ed Gainey has been elected Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor. The lawmaker opened a 28,000-vote lead over retired police officer Tony Moreno late Tuesday evening with 98% of precincts reporting, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The city native will replace two-term Mayor Bill Peduto...
MassLive.com

Boston 2021 mayoral race: Michelle Wu declares victory over Annissa Essaibi George, becomes first woman elected mayor in city’s history

Michelle Wu, after leading polls for months and garnering solid support from progressive groups and Massachusetts heavyweights, topped fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George on Tuesday in the historic race to become the first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston. As of 11:30 p.m. with 86% of...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Boston elects Michelle Wu — first woman and Asian American as mayor

Michelle Wu was elected as the first woman and Asian American to become the mayor of Boston on Tuesday night. Wu, a 36-year-old city councilor, defeated fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The pair faced each other after beating out several other mayoral candidates in a September preliminary election.
BOSTON, MA
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members, including three from Michigan, plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.  On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
vpr.org

An investigation into a prominent Vermont landlord

A joint investigation into a growing rental empire finds a pattern of neglect — and reveals how ill-equipped Vermont is to oversee the quality and safety of some of the state's most affordable housing. VPR's Liam Elder-Connors and Seven Days' Derek Brouwer join Brave Little State to discuss their reporting....
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
