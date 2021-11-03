Election 2021: Troy residents vote to add outdoor refreshment area (DORA) in downtown

Troy DORA

TROY — The City of Troy will become the latest Miami Valley city to add a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

According to unofficial Miami County Board of Election results, 59 percent voted to pass the DORA. A total of 5,231 votes were cast.

The city council and state both approved Troy’s proposed DORA in the spring, but there were more than 1,000 signatures on a petition to push the DORA to the November election.

Some of the concerns included how close the DORA would be to schools or being nearby alcoholic recovery programs, as well as a halfway house.

Troy’s DORA will encompass a 20.24-acre area including the Public Square and parts of downtown. It would operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

Alcoholic beverages purchased from participating, liquor-permitting businesses could then be consumed outdoors and in businesses displaying signage that says they accept DORA drinks.

For more information on Troy’s DORA you can visit https://www.troyohio.gov/755/DORA.

