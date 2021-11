NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is back. The five-day holiday starts later this week, but festivities started early Saturday at the crossroads of the world. The Diwali at Times Square event in Midtown Manhattan has been taking place since 2013. Last year, it was virtual because of the pandemic, but this year, the celebrations were back and bigger than ever. The One Times Square tower was lit up Saturday evening as hundreds people showed up to the crossroads of the world to mark the beginning of Diwali. The annual event featured music and dance numbers that showcased the different states of...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO