Voters select four village councilmen in Ottawa Hills

Ottawa Hills voters picked four candidates from five options for appointment to village council during Tuesday’s general election.

The candidates in this nonpartisan race included two newcomers and three incumbents, all of whom will return for second terms.

Marc Thompson, Dana Dunbar, and Edward Shimborske were successfully re-elected to their council seats. Each candidate is finishing up a first term on the village council.

Mr. Thompson was elected after retiring from a 42-year-long career in local governments across northwest Ohio. He spent 28 years in the office of the village manager in Ottawa Hills. On Tuesday, he received the highest number of votes at 785.

Ms. Dunbar is the CEO of American Frame in Maumee. She is also heavily involved in a wide variety of community organizations, such as the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments. She received 694 votes.

Mr. Shimborske has experience working as vice mayor, a position appointed by other members of the village council, as well as in the publishing and music industries. He previously told The Blade he hopes to improve the walkability of Ottawa Hills by adding more sidewalks and investing more funding into the village’s streets as he currently serves as head of the council’s streets committee.

Mr. Shimborske received 556 votes.

Also successful was newcomer Heather Phillips, a full-time mom of three. Ms. Phillips received 588 votes.

Rejected by voters was newcomer Ryan Wharry, who has more than 15 years of experience in construction industries. He is currently an engineer at Wharry Engineering. He received 428 votes.