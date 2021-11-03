CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Hills, OH

Voters select four village councilmen in Ottawa Hills

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JKuI_0ckqhUY200

Ottawa Hills voters picked four candidates from five options for appointment to village council during Tuesday’s general election.

The candidates in this nonpartisan race included two newcomers and three incumbents, all of whom will return for second terms.

Marc Thompson, Dana Dunbar, and Edward Shimborske were successfully re-elected to their council seats. Each candidate is finishing up a first term on the village council.

Mr. Thompson was elected after retiring from a 42-year-long career in local governments across northwest Ohio. He spent 28 years in the office of the village manager in Ottawa Hills. On Tuesday, he received the highest number of votes at 785.

Ms. Dunbar is the CEO of American Frame in Maumee. She is also heavily involved in a wide variety of community organizations, such as the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments. She received 694 votes.

Mr. Shimborske has experience working as vice mayor, a position appointed by other members of the village council, as well as in the publishing and music industries. He previously told The Blade he hopes to improve the walkability of Ottawa Hills by adding more sidewalks and investing more funding into the village’s streets as he currently serves as head of the council’s streets committee.

Mr. Shimborske received 556 votes.

Also successful was newcomer Heather Phillips, a full-time mom of three. Ms. Phillips received 588 votes.

Rejected by voters was newcomer Ryan Wharry, who has more than 15 years of experience in construction industries. He is currently an engineer at Wharry Engineering. He received 428 votes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Editorial: Lifting up the Heights

At first glance, it can be hard to understand why residents of Perrysburg Heights would balk at a plan that calls for improvements for their neighborhood such as better walkability, more green space, and commercial development.
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ottawa Hills, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
The Blade

Toledo Diocese considering move to smaller building

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo announced Wednesday it is considering moving diocesan administrative offices from near downtown to the Old West End. The diocese would move its Pastoral Center from 1933 Spielbusch Ave. to property it owns at Delaware Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard, next to Rosary Cathedral.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

City officials begin to crack down on blight, crime at convenience stores

Two convenience stores in Toledo may soon have to shut down after the Toledo City Plan Commission voted Thursday to recommend their special-use permits be revoked. The commission’s recommendation will go before Toledo City Council’s Zoning and Planning Committee on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m., and that committee will make its recommendation to the full city council for a vote. District council members made the plan commission aware of the two sites after receiving numerous complaints from residents.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toledo Metropolitan Area#American Frame#Wharry Engineering
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy