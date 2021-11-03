Eastwood girls soccer tops Liberty-Benton to advance to Division III regional final

BOWLING GREEN — Eastwood’s girls soccer team got its regionals revenge against Liberty-Benton on Tuesday night at Bowling Green High School.

After three straight seasons of having its season come to an end in regional play against Liberty-Benton, Eastwood defeated L-B 2-0 in their Division III regional semifinal match.

Aubrey Haas scored both goals for Eastwood (20-0).

“Oh gosh, it’s long overdue. We’ve had a couple regular season wins against them, but just to get that win in the tournament is huge,” Eastwood coach Megan Rutherford said.

“You can see how much it means to the school, to the community, to the girls. They’ve just worked so hard for this. Just to get a little bit of revenge, not that we dislike Liberty-Benton, they’re a quality program, but this year is our year.”

Eastwood, ranked No. 2 in Division III and No. 21 in Ohio, won its fourth straight Northern Buckeye Conference title after going undefeated in the regular season.

Eastwood will face third-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf in Saturday’s regional final at a site and time to be determined. O-G defeated Coldwater 8-0 on Tuesday.

L-B, which advanced to the state semifinals in three of the previous four seasons, finishes with a 12-7-2 record.

“I think the biggest difference is we just couldn't get any form of counter attack going,” L-B coach Andy Modd said. “Defensively, I thought we played pretty reasonably well.”

Haas, a senior forward who was second on the team in goals during the regular season, scored her first goal on a penalty kick with 29:01 remaining in the match. The goal was just out of the reach of L-B goalkeeper Allie Hiegel’s reach.

The other Haas goal came with five minutes remaining off a corner kick from Kaylynn Simon.

“[Haas] does whatever the team needs. She plays her heart out on defense. She sets the tone defensively. She’s scrappy,” Rutherford said.

The ability of Eastwood’s defense to steal the ball from L-B limited the opposition to four shots in the second half. One of L-B’s shots came on a free kick from midfielder Emma Hooper.

“Credit to their defense, not to discount that, but it's less their defense and more in their constant attacking,” Modd said of Eastwood. “The girls flow well together. They move well as a unit, and they're constantly putting pressure on your defense.”

Eastwood played without Kenna Souder, the 2020 Northern Buckeye Conference co-player of the year and the team’s leading scorer (40 goals) in the regular season. Souder was injured toward the end of the Eagles’ regular season.

Eastwood’s defense, which held opponents to an average of two shots on goal per contest in the regular season, again had a big game. Eastwood allowed one shot in the first 40 minutes, with Eastwood freshman goalkeeper Jordan Jensen recording the save. Jensen finished with three saves.

“It's just about them staying patient," Haas said of the defense. “Working it around the back and not looking to play direct, just finding our feet. That's what carried us in tonight’s win.”

At the other end, Eastwood pressured L-B’s defense, taking 10 shots — five on goal — in the first half. Hiegel had seven saves in the first 40 minutes, and had 11 saves in the game.

Eastwood, which averaged 7.7 goals per game during the regular season, took seven shots in the final 20 minutes of the first half. L-B’s defense kept the Eastwood offense in check, keeping things scoreless into the halftime break.

“It's been a long three years of going down to them every single year. I told people tonight, 'Listen, tonight ends the three-year streak of losing to Liberty-Benton.' We deserve this,” Haas said. “We were made to be here. Just getting that confidence all around, and that's what carried us.”

Said Rutherford: “They’re ready. They’re not scared at all. They’re up for the challenge. They’re a fun group to coach.”