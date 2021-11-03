CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Eastwood girls soccer tops Liberty-Benton to advance to Division III regional final

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmNgm_0ckqgu3L00

BOWLING GREEN — Eastwood’s girls soccer team got its regionals revenge against Liberty-Benton on Tuesday night at Bowling Green High School.

After three straight seasons of having its season come to an end in regional play against Liberty-Benton, Eastwood defeated L-B 2-0 in their Division III regional semifinal match.

Aubrey Haas scored both goals for Eastwood (20-0).

“Oh gosh, it’s long overdue. We’ve had a couple regular season wins against them, but just to get that win in the tournament is huge,” Eastwood coach Megan Rutherford said.

“You can see how much it means to the school, to the community, to the girls. They’ve just worked so hard for this. Just to get a little bit of revenge, not that we dislike Liberty-Benton, they’re a quality program, but this year is our year.”

Eastwood, ranked No. 2 in Division III and No. 21 in Ohio, won its fourth straight Northern Buckeye Conference title after going undefeated in the regular season.

Eastwood will face third-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf in Saturday’s regional final at a site and time to be determined. O-G defeated Coldwater 8-0 on Tuesday.

L-B, which advanced to the state semifinals in three of the previous four seasons, finishes with a 12-7-2 record.

“I think the biggest difference is we just couldn't get any form of counter attack going,” L-B coach Andy Modd said. “Defensively, I thought we played pretty reasonably well.”

Haas, a senior forward who was second on the team in goals during the regular season, scored her first goal on a penalty kick with 29:01 remaining in the match. The goal was just out of the reach of L-B goalkeeper Allie Hiegel’s reach.

The other Haas goal came with five minutes remaining off a corner kick from Kaylynn Simon.

“[Haas] does whatever the team needs. She plays her heart out on defense. She sets the tone defensively. She’s scrappy,” Rutherford said.

The ability of Eastwood’s defense to steal the ball from L-B limited the opposition to four shots in the second half. One of L-B’s shots came on a free kick from midfielder Emma Hooper.

“Credit to their defense, not to discount that, but it's less their defense and more in their constant attacking,” Modd said of Eastwood. “The girls flow well together. They move well as a unit, and they're constantly putting pressure on your defense.”

Eastwood played without Kenna Souder, the 2020 Northern Buckeye Conference co-player of the year and the team’s leading scorer (40 goals) in the regular season. Souder was injured toward the end of the Eagles’ regular season.

Eastwood’s defense, which held opponents to an average of two shots on goal per contest in the regular season, again had a big game. Eastwood allowed one shot in the first 40 minutes, with Eastwood freshman goalkeeper Jordan Jensen recording the save. Jensen finished with three saves.

“It's just about them staying patient," Haas said of the defense. “Working it around the back and not looking to play direct, just finding our feet. That's what carried us in tonight’s win.”

At the other end, Eastwood pressured L-B’s defense, taking 10 shots — five on goal — in the first half. Hiegel had seven saves in the first 40 minutes, and had 11 saves in the game.

Eastwood, which averaged 7.7 goals per game during the regular season, took seven shots in the final 20 minutes of the first half. L-B’s defense kept the Eastwood offense in check, keeping things scoreless into the halftime break.

“It's been a long three years of going down to them every single year. I told people tonight, 'Listen, tonight ends the three-year streak of losing to Liberty-Benton.' We deserve this,” Haas said. “We were made to be here. Just getting that confidence all around, and that's what carried us.”

Said Rutherford: “They’re ready. They’re not scared at all. They’re up for the challenge. They’re a fun group to coach.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Game coverage: Medina Highland 20, Central Catholic 6 -- 4th Quarter

BELLEVUE, Ohio – Medina Highland added a 23-yard field goal by Avery Gerney in the third quarter to increase its lead over Central Catholic to 20-6. Three Central Catholic turnovers and a blocked punt doomed the efforts of the Fighting Irish in the first half as they went to the break trailing Medina Highland 17-6 in a Division II regional semifinal football playoff game at Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Coldwater, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
The Blade

UT women's cross country finishes 7th at NCAA regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — On a record-setting day for the University of Toledo cross country program, freshman Joy Chirchir is in the mix to qualify for the NCAA championships following a 21st-place finish Friday in the Great Lakes Regional.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Bowling#Division Iii
The Blade

Sylvania hall of fame adds team, 10 individuals

One championship team and 10 individual athletes were recently inducted into the Sylvania Schools athletic hall of fame. Joining the hall was the 1994 Southview girls cross country team , which won the Division I state championship. That Cougar team, coached by Ross Deye, was led at the state meet by Bethany Witmer, who placed eighth overall in 19 minutes and 36 seconds.
SYLVANIA, OH
The Blade

Owens volleyball set to take swing at another national title

The Owens Community College volleyball team is set to take a swing at a three-peat. Owens is the No. 2 seed in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national tournament, which begins Thursday at the Rochester Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minn. The Express will face the winner of No. 7 seed Raritan Valley and No. 10 seed Finger Lakes at 5 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Swankler stepping up as Bowling Green hockey prepares for Minnesota State

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University hockey is clicking early, and it is doing so ahead of its toughest matchup of the young 2021-22 season. The Falcons are 5-1-2 overall and are 3-1-0 in Central Collegiate Hockey Association play. BGSU swept new CCHA member St. Thomas this past weekend at the Slater Family Ice Arena, which served as a solid litmus test for head coach Ty Eigner’s team.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Blade

Toledo football blasts rival Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — There would be no repeat of 2019 on Wednesday night at Doyt Perry Stadium. Seven hundred and sixty days ago, Toledo came to Bowling Green as 27-point favorites — and lost 20-7. It was one of the most baffling results in program history, and the disappointment has lingered for two-plus years.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

Walleye happy with hot start, team makeup

The new-look Toledo Walleye are already performing like the well-oiled machine of past teams, as they are off to a solid start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Walleye have a 5-2-0 record and they lead the ECHL in scoring with 35 goals in seven games (5.00 per contest).
NHL
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy