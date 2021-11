Did Cleveland’s MLB ownership group really check out if the name was available. You wonder if anybody in Major League Baseball’s Cleveland organization is asking the question, “who goofed, I must know” because the newly rebranded Cleveland Guardians baseball team is being sued by the Roller Derby Cleveland Guardians. The Roller Derby team has been called the Cleveland Guardians since 2014. The Cleveland baseball team announced the rebranding of the franchise in the summer. Major League Baseball signed off on the Cleveland team name change. Someone did not do very basic research, so it seems, like going on a search engine and seeing if there was a Cleveland Guardians business.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO