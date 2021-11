Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, director and writer of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game has seemed to confirm that the series will return for a second season. “So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO