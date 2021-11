The Pac-12 football season moves into Week 9, with the conference championship chase going through the state of Oregon and Salt Lake City. The Pac-12 North champion will likely reside in the state of Oregon. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers have risen to the top of the division and hope to maximize the meaning of their rivalry game in four weeks. Jonathan Smith, the head coach at Oregon State, could coach his way into the USC coaching search if he keeps winning. If he wins the Pac-12 North, and Luke Fickell and Matt Campbell both refuse to accept a USC job offer, Smith could be a second-tier choice for the Trojans. Keep your eyes on that storyline in November.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO