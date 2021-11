Back again this year, Light it Up Moval will have twice as many lights as last years event. This holiday light show is a 1 mile drive taking around 35-40 minutes from start to finish. Enjoy over 2 million lights synced to classic holiday songs broadcasted over you FM radio transmitter. Gates open nightly at 5:30pm from November 12th to January 2nd.

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO