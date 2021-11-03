CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington jail sees significant staffing challenges

By WEKU
 9 days ago
Jail staffing challenges came up for discussion Tuesday at Lexington City Hall. Public Safety Commissioner Ken Armstrong said there are currently some 80 vacancies at the Old Frankfort Pike detention center. Armstrong noted short staffing is being seen across the public and private sectors during the pandemic. Council Member Richard Moloney asked about a different approach to providing security at the jail. “We need to find out what’s best for those officers and make sure their life is safe than what it is now. I don’t feel comfortable with it. And I see how many people, the shortfall. I’m sorry, but it is hard for anybody to want to do that job,” said Moloney.

Armstrong said he didn’t believe safety for inmates or staff was currently compromised with the high number of vacancies. The former police officer added efforts are being made to address issues by working with the command staff and union at the jail. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said finalizing a collective bargaining agreement could help in dealing with correctional officer challenges.

“We hope that there are things that will come out of collective bargaining that shore up recruiting and retention. Let’s be honest, the jail is a very difficult place to work,” explained Gorton.

Gorton said there is always a correctional officer for each occupied pod. She said cameras are used to enhance security, but not replace staff. Armstrong said staffing challenges are being seen in many divisions of government, as well as the private sector. He said nine members of a cadet class could be ready to work in the jail in about a month.

