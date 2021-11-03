Democrat Matt Tuerk declares victory over Republican Tim Ramos in Allentown mayoral race

Matt Tuerk, the Democratic nominee for Allentown mayor, makes his way through the room talking to friends and supporters of his election bid Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Americus Hotel in Allentown. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

With a sizeable lead Tuesday night, Democrat Matt Tuerk declared victory over Republican Tim Ramos in the Allentown mayoral election.

As of 11:52 p.m., Tuerk had received 7,690 votes to Ramos’ 4,197 with all 58 precincts reporting. Independent candidate Solomon Tembo received 228 votes. None of the candidates has ever held public office before.

Tuerk declared victory around 11 p.m. Tuesday. In a victory speech at the Americus Hotel, surrounded by his wife Karen, daughter Amelia and mother Karen, Tuerk declared that he “is in love with the city of Allentown.” He reminded voters that he ran on bringing “good opportunities to all parts of our city” and intends to lead a city administration that reflects the city’s diversity.

Tuerk will be the city’s first Latino mayor — he is the grandson of a Cuban immigrant. It’s a significant milestone for Pennsylvania’s third largest city, where the Hispanic population is now the majority of its 121,000 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Democratic nominees for City Council, including incumbents Ed Zucal, Daryl Hendricks and Cynthia Mota as well as first-time candidate Natalie Santos, attended the Tuerk campaign watch party as results trickled in.

Reached by phone just before midnight Tuesday, Tuerk said he was “exhausted,” but felt “thrilled and relieved” by his victory.

“I think the diversity of our city is reflected by the diversity of the crowd that is here,” Tuerk said of his watch party attendees. “I’m just so excited to be able to work closely with all the people.”

Ramos held his election watch party at the Penthouse, an event venue on Hamilton Street. Ramos could not be reached for comment at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, but told The Morning Call earlier in the evening that he was “feeling good.”

“We know that we communicated our message well throughout the entire election,” Ramos said, but went on to lament the low voter turnout that has shaped past Allentown mayoral elections.

In a historically crowded primary race last May, Tuerk narrowly defeated incumbent Mayor Ray O’Connell and City Council President Julio Guridy. Tuerk received 2,064 votes, edging out his closest opponents by just 2 percentage points. Tuerk also raised more money than his three opponents, including Ce-Ce Gerlach, a City Council member who placed fourth.

Ramos was unchallenged as the city’s Republican nominee.

Tuerk ran his campaign on bringing jobs to Allentown and often touted his 17 years of experience working for the Allentown Economic Development Corp. and the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp, as evidence he could make it happen.

Though an April poll showed Tuerk’s name was relatively unknown in Allentown at the time, he changed that by knocking on thousands of doors in the city throughout the year. During the competitive primary race, his campaign aimed to talk to 150 voters every weekday, 250 on Saturdays and 200 on Sundays.

Ramos ran on an anti-establishment platform, frequently touching on his lifelong Allentown residency and constantly attempting to characterize Tuerk as an out-of-touch elite. He said he would take on “special interests” in Allentown and often criticized Allentown development, in particular the Neighborhood Improvement Zone, a special taxing district intended to encourage economic development in downtown Allentown.

Ramos previously ran for mayor in 2018 against O’Connell in a special election to serve out the rest of former Mayor Ed Pawlowski’s term. Pawlowski resigned in early 2018 after he was convicted on 47 corruption charges.

Ramos faced long odds to victory — registered Democrats make up 60% of registered voters in Allentown, and voters have not elected a Republican mayor since 1997.

